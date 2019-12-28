2019 December 28 11:23

PortNews team’s best wishes for a bright New Year 2020!

Dear readers! Thanks for being part of our PortNews community.



The last few working days of the outgoing year were filled with never-ending work: reports, meetings, press conferences, panel discussions, and corporate greetings and joyful parties, of course...



It is often said that the past year was quite a challenging and confronting one. But we would just say it was different... from the previous year.



The best is yet to come! Our team wishes all our readers the very best in the New Year, success in your business, great achievements and experiences, calm sea and trouble-free shipping, convenient ports and harbors, high-quality port service, reasonably priced conventional bunker fuel, quality and safe work at shipyards and the cheapest bank loans!



May the odds be always in your favor! Embark on new roads that you can explore, achieve new heights!



We will continue coverage of maritime industry events and celebrate your success! Stay tuned and let’s make this coming year really great together!



Happy New Year!