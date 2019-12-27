2019 December 27 20:19

Sayano-Shushensky Biosphere Reserve takes delivery of new work boat KS-110-35 for research

The fleet of the Sayano-Shushensky Biosphere Reserve has been extended with a new small multipurpose workboat KS-110-35. The SSBR press office said the inland craft will be used for environmental, scientific research, as well as for educational trips.



The inland boat KS-110-35 designed and built at Kostroma Marine Engineering Yard, is an evolution of the well-proven vessels of KS-100 class. Capacity: 10 passengers; main engine power: 250 hp.



This fast custom made boat features shallow draft, high maneuverability, protected propulsion/steering unit, absence of protruding parts on the craft’s bottom, etc. which allow the vessel to effectively operate on rivers with rifts, in shallow waters, and on rivers with increased flow rates.



The boat was delivered from Kostroma on a truck to the dam of the Sayano-Shushenskaya HPP. A crane lowered the craft into the water and then it was towed to the bay of the Joyskaya Sosnovka River.



The boat will enter service with the opening of new navigation season in the Sayano-Shushensky reservoir in the spring of 2020.