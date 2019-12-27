2019 December 27 17:41

NYK's notice of recording extraordinary gain on transfer of fixed assets

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (hereinafter “the Company”) informs that the Company expect to record an extra-ordinary income of approximately JPY9.5 billion as a gain on sales of fixed assets to the consolidated financial results in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 in relation to the transfer of our fixed assets as follows.



1. Reasons for transfer

The Company have reviewed our assets and decided to transfer the following assets in order to effectively utilize management resources and strengthen financial conditions.



2. Details of the transferred assets