2019 December 27 16:47

Severnaya Verf takes delivery of Wärtsilä 10V31 engine ordered for factory freezer trawler Kapitan Sokolov

St. Petersburg, Russia based Severnaya Verf Shipyard (Northern Shipyard) has taken delivery of the main engine supplied by Wärtsilä for factory freezer trawler Kapitan Sokolov of Project 170701 now under construction, the shipbuilder said in a press service said.



Wärtsilä 10V31 main engine, listed by Guinness World Records as being the world's most efficient 4-stroke diesel engine. The engine can run both on MDO, heavy grades of fuel, or LNG.



For NOREBO Group engine efficiency was the key consideration for selection of propulsion solution as the NOREBO fishing vessels required a powerful and at the same time energy-efficient engine for operation during bottom fishing. Besides, the 10V31 features quite compact design to fit requirements for limited space of the trawler for fish processing and other equipment.



Northern Shipyard placed orders for six engines and expects their delivery within two years. The shipbuilder is going to order four additional engines.



The NOREBO Group fleet of ocean-going factory freezer trawlers will consist of ten units. The trawlers are designed for bottom fishing by bottom and pelagic trawls in the Northern and Far Eastern fisheries basins. The project provides for the complete processing of catches, which, in combination with powerful but energy efficient engines, will ensure operational efficiency of the new vessels. The trawlers’ state-of-the-art fish processing plant will enable NOREBO to produce frozen fillets and other types of fish products, tinned cod liver, fishmeal and other byproducts.



The shipyard’s current portfolio of orders includes 14 fishing vessels: 10 factory freezer trawlers ordered by NOREBO Group (four under construction — Kapitan Sokolov, Kapitan Geller, Kapitan Ostashkov, Kapitan Breikhman) and four freezer longliners (“Gandvik-1","Gandvik-2","Gandvik 3" — for Virma Fishing Company; and “Marlin" — for Globus LLC).



Key particulars of Project 170701: LOA - 81.6 m; beam - 16 m; speed - 15 knots; displacement - 5500 tonnes; main engine rated power - 6.2 MW; total productivity - 150 tonnes of fish per day; freezing productivity - 100 tonnes of fish per day; crew - 80.