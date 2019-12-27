2019 December 27 15:23

Russian Navy accepts delivery of replenishment oiler Akademik Pashin from Nevsky Shipyard

Nevsky Shipyard (NSSZ, part of USC) on December 25 delivered to the Russian Navy the replenishment oiler Akademik Pashin, the shipbuilding and shiprepair enterprise said in its press release.



The medium range Arc4 class seagoing replenishment oiler Academik Pashin powered by single-shaft diesel propulsion system and bow thruster has underway replenishment capabilities. The ship was designed to transport liquid bulk cargo, including MDO, HSFO, kerosene, lubricants, potable water and to perform ship-to-ship transfer of liquid bulk cargo while underway using ram tensioned highline system allowing for smooth transfer. Besides the oiler can take on board dry goods: food, naval stores and technical equipment.

The underway replenishement is carried out using tensioned replenishment alongside method with multiple transfer rigs when fuel can be transfered to three fuel-receiving vessels at a time following alongside the supply ship at a distance of 50 to 100 m to port side / starboard, or with the use of astern replenishment method.

The replenishment oiler is the largest vessel ever launched at the shipyard in its hundred-year history. The Akademik Pashin will support Navy’s warships.



The ship was named in honor of the outstanding domestic shipbuilding engineer, Hero of the Russian Federation, member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Valentin Pashin, who headed the A. Krylov Central Research Institute for more than 20 years.



Schliesselburg, Russia based Nevsky Shipyard (NSSZ) is one of the oldest enterprises of water transport in Russia’s North-West region, which has been building and repairing ships from 1952. Nevsky Shipyard’s production facilities are located on the left bank of the Neva River. The shipyard builds sea-going and inland vessels and performs repair and maintenance of any types. Its own shiplift enables Nevsky Shipyard to launch and lift for drydocking 150-m-long, 4,800-tonne ships.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) is the largest in Russia shipbuilding conglomerate. The 100% owned state shipbuilding corporation was established in 2007. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.