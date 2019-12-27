  The version for the print

  • 2019 December 27 15:23

    Russian Navy accepts delivery of replenishment oiler Akademik Pashin from Nevsky Shipyard

    Nevsky Shipyard (NSSZ, part of USC) on December 25 delivered to the Russian Navy the replenishment oiler Akademik Pashin, the shipbuilding and shiprepair enterprise said in its press release.

    The medium range Arc4 class seagoing replenishment oiler Academik Pashin powered by single-shaft diesel propulsion system and bow thruster has underway replenishment capabilities. The ship was designed to transport liquid bulk cargo, including MDO, HSFO, kerosene, lubricants, potable water and to perform ship-to-ship transfer of liquid bulk cargo while underway using ram tensioned highline system allowing for smooth transfer. Besides the oiler can take on board dry goods: food, naval stores and technical equipment.

    The underway replenishement is carried out using tensioned replenishment alongside method with multiple transfer rigs when fuel can be transfered to three fuel-receiving vessels at a time following alongside the supply ship at a distance of 50 to 100 m to port side / starboard, or with the use of astern replenishment method.

    The replenishment oiler is the largest vessel ever launched at the shipyard in its hundred-year history. The Akademik Pashin will support Navy’s warships.

    The ship was named in honor of the outstanding domestic shipbuilding engineer, Hero of the Russian Federation, member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Valentin Pashin, who headed the A. Krylov Central Research Institute for more than 20 years.

    Schliesselburg, Russia based Nevsky Shipyard (NSSZ) is one of the oldest enterprises of water transport in Russia’s North-West region, which has been building and repairing ships from 1952. Nevsky Shipyard’s production facilities are located on the left bank of the Neva River. The shipyard builds sea-going and inland vessels and performs repair and maintenance of any types. Its own shiplift enables Nevsky Shipyard to launch and lift for drydocking 150-m-long, 4,800-tonne ships.

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) is the largest in Russia shipbuilding conglomerate. The 100% owned state shipbuilding corporation was established in 2007. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

 News for a day...
2019 December 27

18:09 Crude exports via Kozmino Oil Port hit 250-millionth-tonne milestone since the launch of ESPO
17:41 NYK's notice of recording extraordinary gain on transfer of fixed assets
17:28 BAE systems plans to cease Pearl Harbor ship repair operation
16:47 Severnaya Verf takes delivery of Wärtsilä 10V31 engine ordered for factory freezer trawler Kapitan Sokolov
15:23 Russian Navy accepts delivery of replenishment oiler Akademik Pashin from Nevsky Shipyard
14:28 33rd Shipyard completes sea trials of the large landing craft Olenegorsky Gornyak
14:18 Saudi Aramco welcomes new agreement between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait for resumption of oil production
13:23 Keppel announces incorporation of its wholly-owned subsidiary
12:29 Overseas Shipholding Group announces agreements to purchase and time charter vessels
12:28 VNIIR-Progress supplies power equipment for Project CNF11CPD ferry
12:01 SAAM Towage to enter El Salvador with Energía del Pacífico
11:17 Matson takes delivery of first Kanaloa Class vessel 'Lurline'
10:37 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 27
10:28 Replenishment oiler Academik Pashin (Project 23130) enters service with Russian Navy as of Dec 30
09:56 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding signs contract with MOL for the first LNG-fueled ferry built in Japan
09:47 Brent Crude futures edge up to $ 68,02, WTI – to $ 61,84
09:40 Bunker prices in Port of St. Petersburg hold steady despite soaring crude oil prices

2019 December 26

17:49 M/V Valery Vasilyev to complete Murmansk Commercial Seaport’s Arctic programme with delivery of 13,000 tonnes of cargo to Port of Sabetta
16:53 Rosterminalugol hits its 24-millionth-tonne milestone this year
16:19 Gazprom Neft starts VLSFO sales
15:38 Colombo Dockyard delivers two pilot launches built for Sri Lanka Ports Authority
15:29 Admiralty Shipyards floats out the Volkhov, second Project 636.3 Kilo-class attack submarine for Pacific Fleet
14:18 Bunker prices in Far East seaports end week unchanged
14:07 Kyuden signs agreement with NYK and MOL for the world's first LNG-fueled large coal carrier
13:48 Keppel secures over 100 scrubber and BWTS retrofit projects worth S$160m in 2019
13:47 Port of Magadan updates pilotage dues
12:13 The HSV Mikhail Kazansky enters service with Leningrad Naval Base Fleet
11:26 Icebreaking support to be provided in the basin of Port Posyet’s Slavyanka terminal as of Jan 6
10:58 USCG Cutter Bertholf returns home from counter-narcotic patrol
09:56 Port of St. Petersburg updates allowable drafts in the port basin
09:47 Brent Crude futures edge up to $ 67,47, WTI – to $ 61,36
09:41 Navig8 Chemical Tankers declares the purchase option on the chemical tanker “Navig8 Aquamarine”

2019 December 25

18:12 ASPOL-SPB to hold conference “Draft national cadaster of the coastal area in the Russian Arctic” in 2020
17:06 Swire Pacific Offshore confirms full release of crew members of Pacific Warden
17:05 Russian Federal Fisheries Agency counts on finances for construction of scientific research ship from adjusted budget
16:39 ARISE Mauritania selects Kalmar’s yard and mobile equipment for Nouakchott container terminal
16:17 Russia’s export grain from Omsk and Kurgan Regions bound for SEA countries to be transshipped via Sabetta port
15:28 USCG medevacs shark bite victim northwest of Santa Rosa Island
14:59 Four standard designs to be used for construction of small fishing ships – Rosrybolovstvo
14:04 Annual throughput of Murmansk Commercial Seaport exceeded 17.5 million tonnes
13:17 BOURBON Corporation's assets sold to French banks by decision of the Marseille Commercial Court
12:58 Krasniye Barrikady plant starts steel cutting under USC’s shipbuilding projects
12:42 InfraStrata plc announces appointment of H&W management team
12:23 Sovcomflot receives Deal of the Year award from Russian financial community
12:01 APM Terminals North America CEO sees new opportunities for improvement in port operations
11:25 Blagoveshchensk shipyard lays down seiner for Kamchatka based fishing company
11:01 Rosmorport marks 400th anniversary of Russia’s pilot service foundation
10:40 BIMCO publishes new sanctions clauses to meet geopolitical challenges
10:09 ArcelorMittal signs share purchase agreement for sale of 50% shipping business stake
09:52 USC set to deliver Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker in first quarter of 2020
09:33 Bunker prices go up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:18 DP World awarded 30-year concession for the South Container Terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is down to 1,090 points

2019 December 24

18:01 Rosmorport says Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker is technically ready and manned
17:42 Krylov State Research Center to develop technical design for ship servicing underwater gas pipelines
17:20 Rosmorport confirms high level of procurement transparency
16:59 BLRT Grupp manufactures unique buoy turret loading system for the first time in Europe
16:35 Oboronlogics’ Sparta II to deliver industrial equipment from Novorossiysk to Tartus
16:07 Murmansk seaport boundaries changed
15:43 WMU contributes to IUCN Ocean De-oxygenation Report