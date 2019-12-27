2019 December 27 14:28

33rd Shipyard completes sea trials of the large landing craft Olenegorsky Gornyak

Kaliningrad Region, Baltiysk based 33 Shipyard (33rd Shiprepair Yard, part of United Shipbuilding Corp) says it has completed sea trials of the repaired Large Landing Craft of Project 775 Olenegorsky Gornyak.



The ship test program is complete. The shipyard began the delivery / acceptance procedure.



The 112.5-meter vessel of Project 775 was built at a Poland’s Gdansk shipyard and was commissioned into service with Soviet Union’s Navy back in 1976.



“33rd Shipyard” of the Baltic Fleet was established in 1945 at production facility of Pillausky Plant. The yard is located on the southern coast of the Baltic Sea in Baltiysk of Kaliningrad Region, on the routes from St. Petersburg, the Baltic countries and Scandinavia to European ports and vice versa. The ship repair enterprise, along with other subsidiaries of the USC conglomerate, is a strategic partner and the largest taxpayer in the Kaliningrad region.