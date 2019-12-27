2019 December 27 14:18

Saudi Aramco welcomes new agreement between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait for resumption of oil production

Saudi Aramco welcomes the new agreement signed between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait regarding the Saudi-Kuwaiti Partitioned Zone, which paves the way for the resumption of oil production at two fields, the Company said in a press release.



Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin H. Nasser commented: “Today is a remarkable day within the framework of economic and oil cooperation and integration between both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait. With the signing of this new accord, both parties have reached consensus that now is the right time to resume production in this zone. Both sides will work to ensure production resumption at the earliest opportunity.”



The historic agreement was signed in Kuwait City by HRH Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, Saudi Minister of Energy and HE Khaled al-Fadhel, Kuwaiti Oil Minister and Minister of Electricity and Water.