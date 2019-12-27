2019 December 27 13:23

Keppel announces incorporation of its wholly-owned subsidiary

Keppel Corporation Limited (the “Company”) says that it has, through its whollyowned subsidiary, Keppel Energy Pte. Ltd., incorporated the following wholly-owned subsidiary:



Name : Keppel Energy Switzerland Holding AG

Company Registration No. : CHE-358.409.721

Place of Incorporation : Switzerland

Issued and Paid-up Capital : CHF100,000

Principal activities : Investment holding



The above transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the earnings per share and net tangible asset per share of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.