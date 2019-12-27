-
2019 December 27 13:23
Keppel announces incorporation of its wholly-owned subsidiary
Keppel Corporation Limited (the “Company”) says that it has, through its whollyowned subsidiary, Keppel Energy Pte. Ltd., incorporated the following wholly-owned subsidiary:
Name : Keppel Energy Switzerland Holding AG
Company Registration No. : CHE-358.409.721
Place of Incorporation : Switzerland
Issued and Paid-up Capital : CHF100,000
Principal activities : Investment holding
The above transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the earnings per share and net tangible asset per share of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.
Другие новости по темам: Keppel Corporation