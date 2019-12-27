2019 December 27 10:28

Replenishment oiler Academik Pashin (Project 23130) enters service with Russian Navy as of Dec 30

The new seagoing replenishment oiler Academik Pashin has successfully completed sea trials programme and is ready to be commissioned into service with the Northern Fleet’s combat logistics support fleet. An official ceremony for Navy’s support fleet flag hoisting will be held in Severomorsk, December 30, 2019, the Navy's NF press office said.



The seagoing replenishment oiler Akademik Pashin of Project 23130 was built at Nevsky Shipyard (NSSZ) for the Russian Ministry of Defense in accordance with the state procurement contract as of Nov. 1, 2013.



The tanker is powered by single-shaft diesel propulsion system and bow thruster. The ship has aft deckhouse accommodations and was built to Arc4 class. The tanker was designed to transport eight types of cargoes, for ship-to-ship transfer of liquid bulk or dry goods while underway.



Key particulars: LOA: 130 m, Beam: 21 m, maximum speed: 16 knots. endurance - 60 days, crew: 24, maximum displacement: 9000 tonnes.