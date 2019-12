2019 December 27 09:47

Brent Crude futures edge up to $ 68,02, WTI – to $ 61,84

On Dec 27, 07:45 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures price gained 0.15% to $ 68,02 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were trading 0.26% higher to settle at $ 61,84 a barrel.