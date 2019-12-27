2019 December 27 09:40

Bunker prices in Port of St. Petersburg hold steady despite soaring crude oil prices

Market participants still resort to dumping for HSFO vying for contracts in fears of contraction of demand for the product as the Global Sulphur Cap 2020 looms.



The IAA PortNews bunker price review, the average indicative price for a metric ton of bunker fuel in the Port of St. Petersburg was the following:

IFO 380.0 HS: $ 178.0 pmt;

MGO: $ 550.0 pmt;

ULSFO: $ 530.0 pmt;

0.5%S VLSFO: $ 465.0 pmt.



Foreign exchange prices for IFO 380 HS were ranging $ 170.0 to $ 185.0 pmt.



Bunker prices in the Port of Rotterdam remained unchanged.



The difference between the maximum and minimum prices depends on the batch volume sold and the product inventory.

