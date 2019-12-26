2019 December 26 15:38

Colombo Dockyard delivers two pilot launches built for Sri Lanka Ports Authority

On 23rd December 2019, Colombo Dockyard PLC (CDPLC) delivered two Pilot Launches as per an Agreement signed with Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) on 1st February 2019, the company said in its release.

These Pilot Launches were designed by MACDUFF Ship Design Ltd of Scotland and these Pilot Launches will serve to transport pilots from shore to ship. It can accommodate a total number of 8 persons including 4 crew members and 4 pilots and it can achieve a service speed of 22 knots.

These Pilot Launches are designed to hold a high degree of stability and comfort in all weather conditions and these Pilot Launches will provide a stable platform during embarking and disembarking Pilots. These Pilot Launches are equipped with state of the art machinery and equipment developed for this type of launches world-wide, which are of proven type with high dependability, durability and suitability for the intended purpose.

As a local venture, CDPLC generate large number of direct and indirect employment opportunities and currently employees over 3000 Sri Lankan Engineers & Technicians and assist in developing the skills and technical knowhow of the local workmen and help save on valuable foreign exchange.

As one of the leaders of the Shipbuilding Industry in Sri Lanka, CDPLC continuously proves its excellence by successfully securing shipbuilding projects both local and overseas.

Colombo Dockyard is the front runner of Sri Lankan industrialization.