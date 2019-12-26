  The version for the print

  2019 December 26 13:48

    Keppel secures over 100 scrubber and BWTS retrofit projects worth S$160m in 2019

    Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) has clinched 104 scrubber and ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) retrofit orders worth a combined value of about S$160 million for the year-to-date. This brings the total number of retrofit projects secured to date to 108 scrubber and 97 BWTS projects, the company said in its release.

    With the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) 2020 regulation to cap the sulphur content of marine fuel at no more than 0.5%, and the standards set out by the Ballast Water Management Convention, there has been an increase in demand from ship owners for exhaust cleaning scrubber systems that limit sulphur emissions and BWTS system solutions.

    To expedite the retrofit process, Keppel conducts early customer engagement and preparation work, including the utilisation of 3D scanning technology, completion of detailed engineering and prefabrication of modules before the vessel arrives, so that the vessel’s time spent in the shipyard is minimised.

    The above contracts are not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of Keppel Corporation Limited for the current financial year.
     
    About Keppel Offshore & Marine

    Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) is a world leader in providing total solutions to the offshore, marine and energy industries. A pioneer in offshore solutions, Keppel O&M has a strong track record in designing and building high-performance offshore drilling rigs, production platforms and specialised ships. It is a trusted partner in the conversion, repair and modification of diverse and complex rigs and vessels, and is also a developer of integrated solutions for the offshore renewable and infrastructure industries.

