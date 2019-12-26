  The version for the print

  • 2019 December 26 09:47

    Brent Crude futures edge up to $ 67,47, WTI – to $ 61,36

    On Dec 26, 07:52 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures price gained 0.3% to $ 67,47 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were trading 0.41% higher to settle at $ 61,36 a barrel.

2019 December 26

09:56 Port of St. Petersburg updates allowable drafts in the port basin
09:41 Navig8 Chemical Tankers declares the purchase option on the chemical tanker “Navig8 Aquamarine”

2019 December 25

18:12 ASPOL-SPB to hold conference “Draft national cadaster of the coastal area in the Russian Arctic” in 2020
17:06 Swire Pacific Offshore confirms full release of crew members of Pacific Warden
17:05 Russian Federal Fisheries Agency counts on finances for construction of scientific research ship from adjusted budget
16:39 ARISE Mauritania selects Kalmar’s yard and mobile equipment for Nouakchott container terminal
16:17 Russia’s export grain from Omsk and Kurgan Regions bound for SEA countries to be transshipped via Sabetta port
15:28 USCG medevacs shark bite victim northwest of Santa Rosa Island
14:59 Four standard designs to be used for construction of small fishing ships – Rosrybolovstvo
14:04 Annual throughput of Murmansk Commercial Seaport exceeded 17.5 million tonnes
13:17 BOURBON Corporation's assets sold to French banks by decision of the Marseille Commercial Court
12:58 Krasniye Barrikady plant starts steel cutting under USC’s shipbuilding projects
12:42 InfraStrata plc announces appointment of H&W management team
12:23 Sovcomflot receives Deal of the Year award from Russian financial community
12:01 APM Terminals North America CEO sees new opportunities for improvement in port operations
11:25 Blagoveshchensk shipyard lays down seiner for Kamchatka based fishing company
11:01 Rosmorport marks 400th anniversary of Russia’s pilot service foundation
10:40 BIMCO publishes new sanctions clauses to meet geopolitical challenges
10:09 ArcelorMittal signs share purchase agreement for sale of 50% shipping business stake
09:52 USC set to deliver Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker in first quarter of 2020
09:33 Bunker prices go up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:18 DP World awarded 30-year concession for the South Container Terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is down to 1,090 points

2019 December 24

18:01 Rosmorport says Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker is technically ready and manned
17:42 Krylov State Research Center to develop technical design for ship servicing underwater gas pipelines
17:20 Rosmorport confirms high level of procurement transparency
16:59 BLRT Grupp manufactures unique buoy turret loading system for the first time in Europe
16:35 Oboronlogics’ Sparta II to deliver industrial equipment from Novorossiysk to Tartus
16:07 Murmansk seaport boundaries changed
15:43 WMU contributes to IUCN Ocean De-oxygenation Report
15:18 Ships of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet made port calls in eight foreign countries in 2019
14:54 Krasnoye Sormovo to build nine dry cargo carries under contract with State Transport Leasing Company
14:32 COSCO SHIPPING and CNOOC sign strategic cooperation framework agreement
14:11 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:50 Zvezda Shipyard starts steel cutting for first Arctic shuttle tanker of ARC6 class
13:23 Allseas suspends Nord Stream 2 pipelay activities
13:19 7th Annual East Africa Transport and Infrastructure conference to be held on 20-21 April 2020
12:53 Black Sea Fleet frigate Admiral Makarov is returning to Sevastopol
12:25 2017-2019 investments of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in environmental program exceeded RUB 680 million
12:02 MOL starts joint study of next-generation engine diagnostic application
11:46 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company to add new Kalmar T2 tractors to its fleet
11:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 24
11:02 MOL finances world's largest LNG bunkering vessel for Total with green loan
10:37 DCT Gdansk container terminal reloaded its 2 millionth container in 2019
10:09 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding delivered fuel gas supply system for the first LNG fueled PCC built in Japan
09:54 EMSA released Traffic Density Maps for better understanding of maritime traffic
09:32 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.14% to $66.48, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.7% to $60.56
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is down to 1,103 points

2019 December 23

18:37 ExxonMobil begins oil production in Guyana
18:06 OPIS releases enhancements to daily global marine fuel price report
17:51 ICS Secretary General issued message to shipping industry and regulators on IMO’s Sulphur 2020
17:30 Romanian coastal reinforcement project awarded to Van Oord
17:08 Boskalis awarded sizable FSRU contract in El Salvador
17:00 Boskalis awarded multi-year maintenance contract for port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands
16:55 Alexeev’s Design Bureau lays down lead passenger hydrofoil of Meteor 120R design
16:31 Solstad announces new medium-term contracts
16:01 Damen announces new CEO and structure
15:47 RF Government approves Rosatom's Plan for NSR Development till 2035
15:21 Xeneta container rates alert: year ends on a high for carriers, but lack of sulphur surcharge transparency raises market concerns