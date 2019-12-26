-
2019 December 26 09:47
Brent Crude futures edge up to $ 67,47, WTI – to $ 61,36
On Dec 26, 07:52 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures price gained 0.3% to $ 67,47 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were trading 0.41% higher to settle at $ 61,36 a barrel.
