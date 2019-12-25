2019 December 25 17:06

Swire Pacific Offshore confirms full release of crew members of Pacific Warden

Swire Pacific Offshore (SPO) confirms the release of the seven crew members of the Pacific Warden abducted offshore the coast of Equatorial Guinea on 20 November 2019.

On their release, after 31 days in captivity, the crew were met by senior representatives from SPO. Immediate medical checks and other necessary arrangements were organised and all have now returned to their home countries and their loved ones.