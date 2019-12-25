2019 December 25 17:05

Russian Federal Fisheries Agency counts on finances for construction of scientific research ship from adjusted budget

Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency) counts to be provided with finances for construction of a scientific research ship from the adjusted budget for 2020, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Ilya Shestakov, head of Rosrybolovstvo, as telling journalists.



According to him, the lead ship construction is estimated at about RUB 14 billion with only RUB 5.9 billion earmarked by the budget.



“The design has been approved, the contractor has been selected but no finances have been allocated for 2020. RUB 5.9 earmarked by the Ministry of Finance is not enough. Therefore, we have decided to focus on something covered by the budget. Although there is an assignment on budget allocations for 2021 we will not wait for 2021 and will address the Government with a request for allocations from the adjusted budget for 2020”, said Ilya Shestakov.



According to him, the construction is to take about 4-5 years.



Ilya Shestakov earlier said that up to 60% of the Agency’s research fleet would be scrapped within the coming five years due to ships’ depreciation and obsolescence.

In his interview with IAA PortNews, deputy head of Rosrybolovstvo Peotr Savchuk, shared the Agency’s plans to have three scientific research ships of the seventh generation (120 meters in length) as well as five scientific research ships of 70 meters in length and two scientific research ships of up to 40 meters in length.



Related link:

Rosrybolovstvo: designing of 120-meter long research ship completed with construction to begin in 2020 >>>>

Peotr Savchuk: “Numerous opportunities of the global ocean are not being used in full” >>>>