2019 December 25 14:59

Four standard designs to be used for construction of small fishing ships – Rosrybolovstvo

Construction of small fishing ships will be based on four Russian standard designs approved by Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency) and Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ilya Shestakov, head of Rosrybolovstvo, said when answering the question of IAA PortNews correspondent.



According to him, there will be built a total of 120 ships including 30-40 units to be laid down in the coming 3-4 years.



The fishing fleet will be also expanded with ships built under regional programmes supporting shipbuilding. Such a programme is being implemented in the Kaliningrad Region with one ship already built and up to five small ships to be built in the future.



Ilya Shestakov emphasized that 30% of costs would be covered upon completion of the construction.

The subsidies will be only provided to companies having their ships built to standard designs.



