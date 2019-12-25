2019 December 25 15:28

USCG medevacs shark bite victim northwest of Santa Rosa Island

The U.S. Coast Guard says it has medevaced a man after he was reportedly bitten by a shark northwest of Santa Rosa Island, Saturday.



At approximately 3:15 p.m., a good Samaritan aboard the Jean Marie notified Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach watchstanders of a 37-year-old man who had been bitten by a shark while surfing near Santa Rosa Island and that a tourniquet had been placed on the man’s leg to prevent further blood loss.



Watchstanders dispatched a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco deployed Forward Operating Base Mugu MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Channel Islands Harbor boat crew with an embarked Ventura County paramedic.



Approximately an hour later, the helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man into the helicopter and transported him to the Santa Barbara Airport where emergency medical technicians were waiting.



“This was the best possible outcome to a truly terrifying situation,” said Lt. Benjamin McIntyre-Coble, the Coast Guard Sector-Los Angeles Long Beach command duty officer. “This individual was fortunate to be with a buddy who was able to communicate their position to the Coast Guard. We are all happy that he will be able to be with his family in time for the holidays.”



The patient was reported to be in stable condition.