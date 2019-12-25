2019 December 25 14:04

Annual throughput of Murmansk Commercial Seaport exceeded 17.5 million tonnes

Annual throughput of Murmansk Commercial Seaport has for the first time in its history exceeded 17.5 million tonnes, Aleksey Rykovanov, General Director of the company, said at the media conference dedicated to the stevedore’s performance in 2019. According to him, over 300,000 tonnes of cargo was delivered to the Arctic regions and over 300,000 tonnes was imported in Russia.



“The shipload record of 2013 has been broken - it is now 156,000 tonnes. The new bar set for the maximum daily unloading of railcars is as high as 858 units”, said Aleksey Rykovanov.



Total tax payments of Murmansk Commercial Seaport JSC for 2019 will exceed RUB 1 billion including about RUB 900 million to be received by the regional and municipal budgets.



In 2019, investment in production facilities of the port totaled about RUB 1.5 billion including over RUB 950 million allocated for environmental projects that are under special attention of MCS.



The company’s allocations for social project total about RUB 130 million per year.



Among the plans for the coming year, Aleksey Rykovanov mentioned the maintaining of high throughput that can be particularly ensured by more cargo flows attracted by the Northern Sea Route, reconstruction of the port’s hydraulic engineering structures, enhancing the production efficiency of the company, further implementation of environmental and social programmes, etc.



Murmansk Commercial Seaport (MMTP JSC) was founded in 1994. MMTP operates 17 berths with total length of about 3 km. The waters depths allow the port accommodate vessels with draft of up to 15.5 m and length of over 265 m.