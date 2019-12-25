2019 December 25 12:58

Krasniye Barrikady plant starts steel cutting under USC’s shipbuilding projects

Astrakhan based Krasniye Barrikady plant (USC’s Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair) has started steel cutting under USC’s shipbuilding projects, USC says in a press release.



“Today is a big day of production revival and writing of new page in the history of Krasniye Barrikady. The Astrakhan Region is a shipbuilding area with a high production and workforce potential. With joint efforts and personal contribution by all of us we will bring the Astrakhan assets of USC to the leading position”, said Aleksey Seleznyov, General Director of SCSSR.



As of today, operation of plate-bending machines, guillotines, presses, brige cranes and rail-mounted transporters has been resumed. Recovery of utilities is underway at production premises.



The Investment Committee of United Shipbuilding Corporation decided to acquire the property of Krasniye Barrikady shipyard on 31 May 2019, in pursuance of RF President Vladimir Putin’s order. By that moment, the production had been frozen for two years.



Currently, the shipyard employs 218 people with 600 more to be employed by the end of 2020.



The shipyard enjoys a favorable geopolitical location on the right bank of the Volga-Caspian Canal. The distance from the shipyard to the Caspian Sea by the Canal is 180 kilometers.



The key specialization of the shipyard is the construction of technical facilities for the development of offshore oil & gas fields.



