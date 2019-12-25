2019 December 25 11:25

Blagoveshchensk shipyard lays down seiner for Kamchatka based fishing company

Blagoveshchensk, Amur Region based shipyard named after October Revolution held the keel-laying ceremony for the small seiner ordered by a Kamchatka fishing company, says the Ministry of Economic Development and External Relations of the Amur Region.

The seiner of Project 1338 (МРС-239) will be over 23 meters long with maximum displacement of over 112 tonnes.



According to the statement, it is the first keel-laying ceremony for a ship with such dimensions in Blagoveshchensk from 2012.



“We have recently been addressed by the Fishery Committee of the Kamchatka Territory with a proposal to set up production of new fishing ships. The region’s demand has been preliminary estimated at 42 units. Considerable improvement of the situation with orders is to be driven by the RF Government’s order on covering 30% of costs for the purchase of ships of Russian origin for the fishing fleet of the Far East. Under such conditions, we expect the keel-laying of 2019 to mark the beginning of an extensive and promising work”, said Lyudmila Starkova, Ministry of Economic Development and External Relations of the Amur Region.



According to Vyacheslav Popov, General Director of the Blagoveshchensk shipyard, it is not the initial experience of cooperation with the fishing industry of the Kamchatka Territory - seiners built in the Amur Region in 2004-2005 are in operation in the area today.



“Today, we are set to build a series of such ships since they are in demand for the fishery segment of Kamchatka. The area numbers many fishing companies located in shallow river mouths and the draft of our ships lets them fulfill their tasks efficiently in such conditions. As of today, production facilities of the shipyard let us produce 22 units per year. Over the period of 60 years, our shipyard produced more than 450 ships with similar characteristics”, explained Vyacheslav Popov.



The ship is to be delivered to the customer by summer 2020.



The shipyard in Blagoveshchensk was founded in 1887. Today, it specializes in building small fishing ships, mid-size catching vessels and auxiliary ships for RF Navy. Recent years have seen the delivery of four hydrographic boats of Project 10920to the Pacific Fleet of RF Navy. The ships are deployed for operation in Primorje, at Sakhalin and Kamchatka. Production facilities of the shipyard let it build the ships with length of 75 meter and more, width of 14 meters and more, unloaded displacement of 1,500 tonnes and more.

