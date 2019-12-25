2019 December 25 11:01

Rosmorport marks 400th anniversary of Russia’s pilot service foundation

Rosmorport says a solemn ceremony devoted to opening a monument in honor of the 400th anniversary of the foundation of the Russian pilot service was held in Arkhangelsk on December 18, 2019. A memorial sign erected at the intersection of the Severnaya Dvina Embankment and Voskresenskaya Street was installed on the initiative and at the expense of FSUE “Rosmorport”.

The enterprise’s delegation has been provided the right to open the solemn event. “The opening of the pilot sign is a tribute to the important maritime profession. Only the people most devoted to the sea, who had undergone serious training, became pilots. It is very symbolic that such sign was installed in Arkhangelsk,” FSUE “Rosmorport” Deputy General Director for Cooperation with Executive Authorities Aleksandr Smirnov said.

The event involved director of the Arkhangelsk Branch Kirill Gaida, employees of the branch and representatives of regional authorities, as well as the administrations of the Western Arctic seaports, heads of the industry’s organizations, students and cadets of the industry’s educational institutions, and the welcome guests – veterans of pilotage in Russia.

The memory of the pilot service has been eternized by uniting a ship’s head and a steer wheel crowned by the Polar Star in the sign. Russian Honored Architect Igor Skripkin was an author of the sculptural composition.

The FSUE “Rosmorport” pilot service continues the glorious traditions of Russia. Specialists of the enterprise make safe pilotage of vessels in the 53 seaports of the country amidst different navigations conditions, including ice pilotage in the water area of the Northern Sea Route. Over 600 specialists of the enterprise annually make about 200.000 pilotage operations by ensuring safe navigation and the uninterrupted work of seaports. Thus they cultivate the country’s public image on the international arena as a naval power.

Upon completion of the ceremony Archpriest Aleksandr Kozarik of the St Nicholas Church consecrated the monument.