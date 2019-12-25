2019 December 25 09:52

USC set to deliver Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker in first quarter of 2020

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) says it has completed all works on construction of the Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker as well as mooring and sea trials of the ship.



The icebreaker will be officially delivered immediately upon settlement of all financial and legal issues with the customer and obtaining of required documents from ad hoc federal executive authorities.



The delivery has been scheduled for the first quarter of 2020.



The Victor Chernomyrdin is one of the most powerful diesel-electric icebreakers in the world. The ship of 22,300 tonnes in displacement can sail with a speed of about 17 knots in clear water and break through ice of up to 3 meters thick with a 20-centimetre snow cover at 2 knots in both ahead and astern directions. The icebreaker features high maneuverability. The vessel is also fitted with an air-bubbling system that reduces friction between the hull and ice. The ship’s crew – 38. Endurance - 61 days.



The vessel is intended for icebreaking assistance and towing of ships. With its special premises and laboratories for scientific equipment as well as ability to accommodate 90 special personnel it can service scientific expeditions in the Arctic and Antarctic. The icebreaker can also serve as a fire-fighting vessel.



