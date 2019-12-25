2019 December 25 09:33

Bunker prices go up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices are going up amid the forecasts for 2020.

Market players continue setting dumping prices for high-sulphur fuel oil amid a tough competition in view of the IMO sulphur cap for marine fuel effective from 2020 which is expected to affect the demand.



According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker fuel prices at port St. Petersburg were as follows:



Average price of IFO-380 HS - $178 pmt (+$3).

Average price of MGO - $550 pmt (+$5).

Average price of ULSFO - $530 pmt (+$10).

Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $465 pmt (+$10).

IFO-380 HS prices range between $170 and $185 pmt.

Bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam climbed by $6 on the average.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.