  • 2019 December 24 18:24

    Krylov Centre tested LNG terminal designed to ensure energy security for Kaliningrad Region

    Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, inaugurated an offshore LNG import terminal and Marshal Vasilevskiy floating storage & regasification unit (FSRU), Krylov State Research Center says in a press release.

    It was for the first time that Kaliningrad’s underground gas storage (UGS) was fed otherwise than from the main gas pipeline. The enabler is a technically sophisticated and unique project ever implemented in Russia: construction of a regasification terminal covering full demand of this region. 

    A key component of the terminal is a fixed marine berth with a breakwater installed to protect FSRU from unfavourable seas and winds. Krylov Centre assisted in the endeavours to work out optimum dimensions, layout and structural solutions for the facility to ensure year-round operation of the terminal. 

    At the design stage the terminal has undergone a full cycle of tests on special-purpose experimental facilities of Krylov Centre not to be found elsewhere in Russia. The experiments were conducted in Krylov’s wave and ice basins, wind tunnel, seakeeping & maneuverability basin, and included studies at the computer simulation facilities and CFD investigations of wave patterns using supercomputer technologies. 

    The valuable test data obtained during these experiments have enabled designers to take proper engineering decisions and verify design solutions. Comprehensive research studies at Krylov’s facilities have made it possible to optimize the terminal design for more economical operation without any compromise on safety and reliability.

2019 December 24

