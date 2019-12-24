2019 December 24 18:01

Rosmorport says Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker is technically ready and manned

Diesel-electric icebreaker Victor Chernomyrdin is technically ready and manned, says press center of FSUE Rosmorport.



According to the company, they are waiting for an invitation to the acceptance/delivery signing ceremony from the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), which built the ship.



According to Fontanka edition referring to the press center of Rosmorport’s North-Western Branch, the icebreaker delivery has been postponed from December 2019 to January 2020.



The USC has not commented so far.

The Victor Chernomyrdin is one of the most powerful diesel-electric icebreakers in the world. The ship of 22,300 tonnes in displacement can sail with a speed of about 17 knots in clear water and break through ice of up to 3 meters thick with a 20-centimetre snow cover at 2 knots in both ahead and astern directions. The icebreaker features high maneuverability. The vessel is also fitted with an air-bubbling system that reduces friction between the hull and ice. The ship’s crew – 38. Endurance - 61 days.



The vessel is intended for icebreaking assistance and towing of ships. With its special premises and laboratories for scientific equipment as well as ability to accommodate 90 special personnel it can service scientific expeditions in the Arctic and Antarctic. The icebreaker can also serve as a fire-fighting vessel.