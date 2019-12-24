2019 December 24 17:42

Krylov State Research Center to develop technical design for ship servicing underwater gas pipelines

Krylov State Research Center (KSRC) expects to be awarded with a contract on development of a technical design for a ship intended for servicing Gazprom’s underwater gas pipelines, Aleksandr Chemodanov, Deputy Head of the Civil Ship System’s Integration Division, KSRC, told in his interview with IAA PortNews.



According to him, the ship will be able to service such gas pipelines as the existing Blue Stream and Nord Stream as well as the Turkish Stream and the Nord Stream 2 under construction.



Read more about this and other projects of KSRC in the interview with Aleksandr Chemodanov that will be published by IAA PortNews in the nearest future.