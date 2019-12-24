2019 December 24 17:20

Rosmorport confirms high level of procurement transparency

For the eighth year in a row, FSUE “Rosmorport” has taken part in the project “National Rating of Procurement Transparency” (NRPT). The results of the project were summed up at the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on December 16, 2019, Rosmorport says in a press release.

The major federal and regional procurement teams, as well as heads of the Russian corporate sector take part in the rating. Among the major criteria of the rating are to observe the standards of transparency and economic efficiency of procurement. This year the project has focused on the activity of 362 major Russian procurement customers, i.e. 70 executive agencies, 85 Russian regions, 86 major municipal entities, 67 state corporate procurement teams and 54 unitary enterprises that are regulation subjects of Federal Law No 223-FZ of July 18, 2011.

FSUE “Rosmorport” has confirmed the high level of procurement transparency and taken the fifth place in the segment “Unitary Enterprises”.

The position of FSUE “Rosmorport” in NRPT is objective and shows that the procurement management system meets the procurement activity requirements and the norms of Russian law in the sphere of procurement. The enterprise continues to work at the level of high transparency by improving the procurement mechanism and using automatic control and active introduction of digital technologies and know-how in the transport sector.