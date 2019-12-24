2019 December 24 16:59

BLRT Grupp manufactures unique buoy turret loading system for the first time in Europe

For the first time in Europe, Marketex Offshore Constructions, a subsidiary of BLRT Grupp, fabricated Buoy Turret Loading system for the Offshore Oil & Gas customer, BLRT Grupp says in a press release. Fabrication of 1100-ton BTL system took 11 months.

Buoy Turret Loading system will be installed offshore. BTL system length is 34 m, width is 24 m and height is 24.4 m. BTL is a link between geostatic subsea manifold connections and FPSO vessel, enabling the vessel to take up the position of least resistance to the prevailing weather conditions at all times.

“Thanks to the Offshore Oil & Gas market recovery we were able to tap into a new market segment and in conditions of fierce competition to secure such an interesting and rather complicated order. It confirms that our investments in technology, equipment and people is a correct strategic decision,” explains Veronika Ivanovskaja, Chairman of the Board of BLRT Grupp.

Fabrication work began in January this year. Before start-up of project, company successfully passed extensive QHSE audits with high focus on work at height and work in confined space.

Marketex Offshore Constructions scope of work covered fabrication of Buoy and Turret, their integration, final assembly and installation of different BTL equipment, including testing of complex system.

On December 15, the structure was shipped to the customer and considering its weight it was the most difficult operation per se – BTL was lifted on board of Jumbo Kinetic by two ship cranes with a total lifting capacity of up to 3,000 tons, the whole operation lasted six hours. Our partners Havator and Saanens supported BTL on-site transportation during the project.