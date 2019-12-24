2019 December 24 16:35

Oboronlogics’ Sparta II to deliver industrial equipment from Novorossiysk to Tartus

On December 20, 2019 the vessel Sparta II of the Oboronlogics went to the next sailing from Novorossiysk to the Syrian port of Tartus, Oboronlogics says in a press release. The ship carries industrial equipment with a total volume of 4 thousand m3 and a batch of construction equipment (concrete mixers) from Russia. The duration of the route is 7 days.



The delivery of this equipment is carried out within the framework of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries and is long-awaited for the construction sector of Syria, restoring the affected infrastructure of the country.



Oboronlogistics shipping line linking ports of Novorossiysk (Russia) and Tartus (Syria) serveы Russian enterprises and companies interested in supplying products and equipment to the Syrian Arab Republic.



Over the past year, Oboronlogistics has delivered cable products, drilling stations, a concrete plant and several batches of construction and road equipment to Syria. It is planned to deliver 144 units of construction equipment, which will be sent in lots over the next year.



The presence of its own transport and logistics infrastructure and customs control zone in Novorossiysk allows Oboronlogistics to create favorable conditions for increasing exports/imports of goods between Russia and the Middle East.