2019 December 24 16:07

Murmansk seaport boundaries changed

Pursuant to Russian Government Directive No 2687-r of November 14, 2019 amendments have been made to the boundaries of the seaport of Murmansk, FSUE Rosmorport says in a press release.

The corrections are related to changing the boundaries of the Murmansk seaport area for the purpose of including five plots of land in the middle limb of Kola Bay to the boundaries of the seaport designed for deploying facilities of a shipbuilding center under construction.

The FSUE “Rosmorport” Murmansk Branch uses 33 plots of land in the seaport of Murmansk with the total area of 56.4 ha that makes up 8.7% of the total area of the seaport’s territory.