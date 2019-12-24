2019 December 24 15:43

WMU contributes to IUCN Ocean De-oxygenation Report

At COP25 in Madrid, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) released the comprehensive report “Ocean deoxygenation: everyone’s problem”. The report on oxygen in the global ocean was produced by about 70 leading researchers around the world, including WMU Professor Olof Linden. The work was coordinated by the IUCN and was financed by the Ministry of the Environment in Sweden, WMU says in a press release.



Hailing the release of the report, WMU President, Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, said, “The IUCN’s milestone ocean deoxygenation report underscores the urgency of safeguarding our ocean and WMU is a proud contributor to this critical research. Our ocean is the lifeblood of humanity. We cannot afford to lose precious time in ensuring that we achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14 that is focused on sustainable use and conservation of the ocean.”



The 588 page report analyses various aspects of ocean deoxygenation.