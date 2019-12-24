2019 December 24 14:54

Krasnoye Sormovo to build nine dry cargo carries under contract with State Transport Leasing Company

State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) says it has signed contracts with Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard on construction of nine dry cargo carriers under the option for signing contracts on construction and delivery of 20 ships of Project RSD59 registered in September, at NEVA-2019.



The keel-laying of the first ships will begin from September 2020 with the delivery of all the nine ships to be delivered to the customer before November 2021. The contracts on construction of the remaining 11 ships are to be signed in the first half of 2020.



The shipyard earlier built two series of RSD59 ships with the third one under construction.



The State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) is Russia’s largest player in the lease market. It leases out aircraft, vessels, rail transport, road vehicles and special equipment to domestic transport enterprises and invests in the development of Russia's transport infrastructure. The company's sole shareholder is the Russian Federation represented by the Ministry of Transport. GTLK holds double-B ratings from the world’s three leading international rating agencies and an A+(RU) national rating from ACRA. As of 30 June 2019, GTLK assets exceeded RUB 597 billion.

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).