-
2019 December 24 13:23
Allseas suspends Nord Stream 2 pipelay activities
In anticipation of the enactment of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), Allseas has suspended its Nord Stream 2 pipelay activities. Allseas will proceed, consistent with the legislation’s wind down provision and expect guidance comprising of the necessary regulatory, technical and environmental clarifications from the relevant US authority.
About Allseas
Allseas Group S.A. is a world-leading contractor in offshore pipeline installation, heavy lift and subsea construction. The company employs over 4000 people worldwide and operates a versatile fleet of specialised heavy-lift, pipelay and support vessels, designed and developed in-house.0 Links
Другие новости по темам: Allseas
2019 December 24
2019 December 23
2019 December 22
2019 December 21
|17:33
|RF Ministry of Transport set to put priority on resolving issues related to LNG bunkering in Russian ports