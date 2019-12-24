2019 December 24 13:19

7th Annual East Africa Transport and Infrastructure conference to be held on 20-21 April 2020

Ethiopia will host the 7th Annual East Africa Transport and Infrastructure conference on 20-21 April 2020, announces Bricsa Consulting, the event organizer.

“We have been witnessing the reforms for the last half a decade and at the upcoming 7th Annual East Africa Transport and Infrastructure conference, we shall see a congregation of public and private sector experts who are part of the ongoing development from Ethiopia as well as other African countries and rest of the world”, says the statement.

Among the highlights of the Program is Port of Djibouti: Connecting Africa, Asia and Europe.

