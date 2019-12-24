2019 December 24 12:53

Black Sea Fleet frigate Admiral Makarov is returning to Sevastopol

The crew of the Black Sea Fleet frigate Admiral Makarov is making a passage through the Black Sea straits - the Strait of the Dardanelles and the Bosphorus Strait, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The ship is returning to the main base of the Black Sea Fleet Sevastopol after performing tasks in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the Russian Navy standing group.

As part of the Russian Navy group, the crew of the ship took part in a number of exercises together with the naval forces of the Mediterranean States.

In particular, in November of this year, during the joint exercise with the Algerian Naval Force, the frigate Admiral Makarov practiced joint actions to ensure maritime security, conducted a training in control of civilian traffic with an inspection of vessels suspected of piracy and illegal economic activities.

In December, as part of the Russian Navy group, the crew of the frigate conducted the first exercise in the Mediterranean Sea with the Navy of the Syrian Arab Republic, during which artillery fire and elements of joint naval manoeuvring were performed.

Before returning to Sevastopol, the crew of the ship will perform a number of various ship exercises, including air defence exercises, protection and defence of the vessel in an unprotected harbour, and carry out tasks of cooperating with deck-based aircraft.

The frigate Admiral Makarov is expected to arrive in Sevastopol in the third decade of December.