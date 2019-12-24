2019 December 24 11:46

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company to add new Kalmar T2 tractors to its fleet

Global Ports Group and Kalmar, a division of the Finnish Cargotec corporation, made a contract for supply of several Kalmar T2 terminal tractors, Global Ports says in a press release. The purchase of the new equipment is part of the capacity upgrade program of the Global Ports’ Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (VSC).

The order for 6 T2 tractors was booked in Cargotec's 2019 Q4 order intake. Delivery of the new equipment to VSC is scheduled for Q3 of 2020.

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company is part of the container terminals chain of the Global Ports Group, a leading operator of sea container terminals in Russia. VSC operates in Vostochny Port and is among the largest container terminals in the Russian Far East. The terminal’s annual capacity is 650,000 TEUs.

VSC’s current equipment fleet includes a wide range of Kalmar solutions, including port tractors, reach stackers (RST), stacking machines, forklifts and straddle carriers (SC).

Use of Kalmar T2 tractors at VSC will allow to replace the straddle carriers in handling operations with warehouse cranes and rubber-tyre gantry cranes and will significantly accelerate the cargo handling process.

The Kalmar T2 terminal tractor is a highly flexible platform. The tractors that will be supplied to VSC are capable of handling heavy 20, 40, 45-foot containers. The lift frame of these tractors is a structure made of high-strength steel with solid cast elements, which is exceptionally strong and stable even when the load is big. The engineering advantages of the tractors also include their ability to easily maneuverer in cramped space, withstand high temperatures during summer, and ability to operate in salt air environment.

These tractors have enhanced safety features which include emergency steering and additional sound alarm in cabin activated every time when the parking brake is engaged, or the brake pedal is stuck. This signal will be a trigger for the tallyman to start inspection. All cabins meet the European standards and FOPS and ROPS safety requirements.

Alexey Pavlenko, Managing Director of LLC VSC commented: “We are happy to continue our cooperation with Kalmar. The equipment of this manufacturer is reliable, easy to maintain and has a high availability ratio which allows the terminal to increase the speed of cargo handling and predictability of the operating process. An important advantage of Kalmar is also a prompt response of its personnel to warranty and additional service requests, for example, a request to set up a consignment warehouse in the customer’s terminal”.

Valerian Sand, Vice President Market Area North, Kalmar: “The order from VSC demonstrates the trust customers place in our T2 terminal tractors, which has seen steady sales growth in recent years. We are delighted to be able to strengthen our cooperation with VSC and support their business goals as they seek to increase capacity at the terminal.”

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move.

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people.

Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container volumes.

Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign trade cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi- Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns an inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St Petersburg.

Global Ports’ major shareholders are Delo Group, one of the largest private transportation and logistics holdings in Russia (30.75%), and APM Terminals B.V. (30.75%), whose core expertise is the design, construction, management and operation of ports, terminals and inland services. APM Terminals operates a global terminal network of 74 ports and 117 inland services facilities, giving the company a global presence in 58 countries. 20.5% of Global Ports shares are traded in the form of global depositary receipts listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE ticker: GLPR).