  The version for the print

  • 2019 December 23 18:37

    ExxonMobil begins oil production in Guyana

    ExxonMobil has announced that oil production has started from the Liza field offshore Guyana ahead of schedule and less than five years after the first discovery of hydrocarbons, which is well ahead of the industry average for deepwater developments, the company said in its release.

    Production from the first phase of the Liza field, located in the Stabroek Block, is expected to reach full capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil per day in coming months, and the first cargo is set to be sold within several weeks.

    The concept design for the Liza Phase 1 development project features the Liza Destiny floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel moored 190 kilometers offshore Guyana, and four subsea drill centers supporting 17 wells.

    Approximately 1,700 of ExxonMobil’s employees and other workers supporting its activities in Guyana are Guyanese – more than 50 percent of the total workforce. This number will continue to grow as additional operations progress. ExxonMobil and its direct contractors have spent approximately $180 million with more than 630 local suppliers since the first discovery in 2015.

    A second FPSO, Liza Unity, with a capacity to produce up to 220,000 barrels of oil per day is under construction to support the Liza Phase 2 development, and front-end engineering design is underway for a potential third FPSO, the Prosperity, to develop the Payara field upon government and regulatory approvals. ExxonMobil anticipates that by 2025 at least five FPSOs will be producing more than 750,000 barrels per day from the Stabroek Block. The timely development of these additional projects will ensure that the local workforce and the utilization of local suppliers will continue to grow.

    The current estimated discovered recoverable resource for the Stabroek Block is more than 6 billion oil equivalent barrels. Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited is operator and holds 45 percent interest. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds 30 percent interest and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Limited holds 25 percent interest.
     
    About ExxonMobil

    ExxonMobil, the largest publicly traded international energy company, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world.

Другие новости по темам: ExxonMobil  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2019 December 23

18:37 ExxonMobil begins oil production in Guyana
18:06 OPIS releases enhancements to daily global marine fuel price report
17:51 ICS Secretary General issued message to shipping industry and regulators on IMO’s Sulphur 2020
17:30 Romanian coastal reinforcement project awarded to Van Oord
17:08 Boskalis awarded sizable FSRU contract in El Salvador
17:00 Boskalis awarded multi-year maintenance contract for port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands
16:55 Alexeev’s Design Bureau lays down lead passenger hydrofoil of Meteor 120R design
16:31 Solstad announces new medium-term contracts
16:01 Damen announces new CEO and structure
15:47 RF Government approves Rosatom's Plan for NSR Development till 2035
15:21 Xeneta container rates alert: year ends on a high for carriers, but lack of sulphur surcharge transparency raises market concerns
14:56 Polarcus awarded 4-month seismic acquisition project in Asia Pacific
14:01 Pavilion Energy and Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions affirm their partnership in LNG bunkering
13:58 BashVolgotanker completed its navigation season on 20 December 2019
13:30 Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy concluded his working visit to Pakistan
12:23 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping introduces drone surveys
11:53 Port of Immingham to get six electric rubber tyre gantry cranes as part of Project Pilgrim
11:28 Increases in port charges at North Sea Port below inflation once again in 2020
11:02 Nordic Investment Bank continues to finance LNG operations in Lithuania
10:37 Port of Riga and Port of Amsterdam CEOs discussed issues important for European ports
10:11 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 23
10:09 Hapag-Lloyd announces enhancement of the Caribbean Express Service
09:56 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in Jan-Nov’19 declined by 3.5% to 497.2 million tonnes
09:34 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.2% to $65.94, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.38% to $60.21
09:33 KNUD E. HANSEN behind design of RoPax for Finnlines Superstar Class – ordered at CMI Jinling Weihai
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is down to 1,123 points

2019 December 22

16:03 MHI Vestas installs first V164-9.5 MW turbine at Northwester 2
15:42 The USCG Cutter Washington decommissioned after 30 years service
14:53 CMA CGM signs binding agreement with CMP to sell a portfolio of ten port terminals to Terminal Link
13:44 Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded submarine planning yard contract worth a potential $454 million
12:17 Siem Offshore awarded contract for three AHTS vessels in Australia
11:23 New Board of Trustees announced to support international mission for ADMA
10:36 Svitzer acquires Port Towage Amsterdam

2019 December 21

17:33 RF Ministry of Transport set to put priority on resolving issues related to LNG bunkering in Russian ports
17:01 Russia addressed IMO to prevent ban on heavy fuel oil in Arctic
16:12 Naval Group delivers the OPV A.R.A. Bouchard to the Argentinian Navy
14:08 Capital Product Partners L.P. announces the acquisition of three 10,000 TEU container vessels and partial refinancing of its 2017 credit facility
13:11 Huntington Ingalls Industries wins planning yard contract worth a potential $453.4 million
11:42 USCG responds to vessel fire on Watson Island
10:47 OCIMF releases new edition of offshore vessel management and self assessment (OVMSA)

2019 December 20

18:06 OOCL provides an update for the Asia-Europe sailings
17:52 Severnaya Verf launched lead longline factory vessel of Project МТ 1112XL, Gandvik-1
17:36 Commercial vessel operators to view the current occupancy of berths in the Amsterdam ports
17:21 Meyer Turku is moving the delivery of Carnival Mardi Gras
17:06 Van Oord awarded contract to reinforce the coast at the Romanian seaside resort of Eforie
16:30 SOLAS amendments entering into force 1 January 2020
16:17 Scope of dredging on Russia’s IWW in 2019 totaled 19.76 mln cbm, 9.6% below plan
16:05 Dutch Cabinet decides to build Combat Support Ship Zr.Ms. Den Helder
15:19 Euronav acquires two suezmax in joint venture
13:51 Port of Gdansk (Poland) throughput in 11M’18 totaled 48.12 million tonnes, up 7.5% Y-o-Y
13:26 Cargo turnover on Russia’s inland water ways to total 107.13 million tonnes in 2019, down 7.8% YoY
13:02 BC Ferries’newest hybrid electric ships arrives at the Panama Canal
12:39 Construction of HES Hartel Tank Terminal quay walls complete
12:02 All class dangerous goods prohibited for operations at Port Maoming, China
11:30 Cai Mep International Terminal joins TradeLens
11:02 DEME deploys autonomous plastic collector on the river Scheldt
10:57 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 20
10:47 EEC Council extends 1.5-pct sulphur cap for marine fuel till 31 December 2023
10:32 RS sums up 2019 R&D activities
10:09 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from ISC to North Europe and the Mediterranean