2019 December 23 14:56

Polarcus awarded 4-month seismic acquisition project in Asia Pacific

Polarcus Limited announces the award of an XArray™ marine seismic acquisition project in the Asia Pacific region commencing in Q2 2020 with a duration of approximately 4 months.



About Polarcus

Polarcus is an innovative marine geophysical company with a pioneering environmental agenda, delivering high-end towed streamer data acquisition and imaging services from Pole to Pole. Polarcus operates a fleet of high performance seismic vessels with 3D and 4D imaging capabilities, which incorporate leading-edge maritime technologies for improved safety and efficiency. Polarcus offers contract seismic surveys and multi-client projects with advanced onboard processing solutions. The Company services its clients globally from its head office in Dubai and regional offices located in Houston, London and Singapore.