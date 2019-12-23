2019 December 23 14:01

Pavilion Energy and Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions affirm their partnership in LNG bunkering

Pavilion Energy Singapore and Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions (TMFGS) have signed a 10-year fully-termed agreement to jointly develop an LNG bunker supply chain in the port of Singapore, the company said in its release. This agreement follows the Heads of Agreement inked by the two companies in June 2018. The cooperation includes the shared long-term use of the 12,000-m³ GTT Mark III Flex membrane LNG bunker vessel (LNGBV) newbuild that will allow each party to supply LNG bunker to its respective customers.



Pavilion Energy has taken several firm steps to invest in and support Singapore’s LNG bunker readiness. In May 2019, it performed Singapore’s first commercial ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation, which comprised a reload of 2,000 m³ of LNG from a small-scale tanker to a receiving heavy-lift commercial vessel. Pavilion Energy also chartered its first LNGBV newbuild from Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd (MOL) in February this year, with the vessel currently undergoing construction at Sembcorp Marine's Tuas Boulevard Yard.

Total has built up a number of pioneering achievements in the development of LNG as a marine fuel. The 12,000-m³ LNGBV shared with Pavilion Energy will add to the two LNGBVs already chartered by Total from MOL. The first, an 18,600-m³ vessel ordered in February 2018 will be positioned in Rotterdam from 2020, and her sister ship ordered in December 2019 will be positioned in Marseilles from 2021.



LNG as a marine fuel has gained positive momentum as the global shipping industry looks to adapt to stricter emissions standards. LNG bunker not only produces zero sulphur oxides, but also represents an available and competitive solution that contributes to the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) long-term strategy of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships. Traction in developing LNG bunkering infrastructure has consequently expanded with several leading ports and LNG bunker suppliers alike having established key initiatives and made significant progress in support of these developments.

ABOUT PAVILION ENERGY

Pavilion Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek. Headquartered in Singapore, its fully integrated energy business encompasses a downstream, marine and regional business; global LNG trading, shipping and optimisation; upstream investments as well as energy hedging and financial solutions. Supplying a third of the nation’s industrial gas demand, Pavilion Energy is a licensed LNG importer and LNG bunker supplier for Singapore. Pavilion Energy is expanding its global footprint with market access into Europe and an office in Spain, and driving a more sustainable energy future fuelled by natural gas.

ABOUT TOTAL

Total is the second-largest private global LNG player, with an overall portfolio of around 50 Mt/y by 2025 and a worldwide market share of 10%. With 34 Mt of LNG managed in 2019, the Group has solid and diversified positions across the LNG value chain. Through its stakes in liquefaction plants located in Qatar, Nigeria, Russia, Norway, Oman, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Australia or Angola, the Group sells LNG in all markets.