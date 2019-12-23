  The version for the print

  • 2019 December 23 14:01

    Pavilion Energy and Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions affirm their partnership in LNG bunkering

    Pavilion Energy Singapore and Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions (TMFGS) have signed a 10-year fully-termed agreement to jointly develop an LNG bunker supply chain in the port of Singapore, the company said in its release. This agreement follows the Heads of Agreement inked by the two companies in June 2018. The cooperation includes the shared long-term use of the 12,000-m³ GTT Mark III Flex membrane LNG bunker vessel (LNGBV) newbuild that will allow each party to supply LNG bunker to its respective customers.

    Pavilion Energy has taken several firm steps to invest in and support Singapore’s LNG bunker readiness. In May 2019, it performed Singapore’s first commercial ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation, which comprised a reload of 2,000 m³ of LNG from a small-scale tanker to a receiving heavy-lift commercial vessel. Pavilion Energy also chartered its first LNGBV newbuild from Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd (MOL) in February this year, with the vessel currently undergoing construction at Sembcorp Marine's Tuas Boulevard Yard.

    Total has built up a number of pioneering achievements in the development of LNG as a marine fuel. The 12,000-m³ LNGBV shared with Pavilion Energy will add to the two LNGBVs already chartered by Total from MOL. The first, an 18,600-m³ vessel ordered in February 2018 will be positioned in Rotterdam from 2020, and her sister ship ordered in December 2019 will be positioned in Marseilles from 2021.
     
    LNG as a marine fuel has gained positive momentum as the global shipping industry looks to adapt to stricter emissions standards. LNG bunker not only produces zero sulphur oxides, but also represents an available and competitive solution that contributes to the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) long-term strategy of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships. Traction in developing LNG bunkering infrastructure has consequently expanded with several leading ports and LNG bunker suppliers alike having established key initiatives and made significant progress in support of these developments.

    ABOUT PAVILION ENERGY

    Pavilion Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek. Headquartered in Singapore, its fully integrated energy business encompasses a downstream, marine and regional business; global LNG trading, shipping and optimisation; upstream investments as well as energy hedging and financial solutions. Supplying a third of the nation’s industrial gas demand, Pavilion Energy is a licensed LNG importer and LNG bunker supplier for Singapore. Pavilion Energy is expanding its global footprint with market access into Europe and an office in Spain, and driving a more sustainable energy future fuelled by natural gas.

    ABOUT TOTAL

    Total is the second-largest private global LNG player, with an overall portfolio of around 50 Mt/y by 2025 and a worldwide market share of 10%. With 34 Mt of LNG managed in 2019, the Group has solid and diversified positions across the LNG value chain. Through its stakes in liquefaction plants located in Qatar, Nigeria, Russia, Norway, Oman, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Australia or Angola, the Group sells LNG in all markets.

Другие новости по темам: Pavilion Energy, Total  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2019 December 23

18:37 ExxonMobil begins oil production in Guyana
18:06 OPIS releases enhancements to daily global marine fuel price report
17:51 ICS Secretary General issued message to shipping industry and regulators on IMO’s Sulphur 2020
17:30 Romanian coastal reinforcement project awarded to Van Oord
17:08 Boskalis awarded sizable FSRU contract in El Salvador
17:00 Boskalis awarded multi-year maintenance contract for port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands
16:55 Alexeev’s Design Bureau lays down lead passenger hydrofoil of Meteor 120R design
16:31 Solstad announces new medium-term contracts
16:01 Damen announces new CEO and structure
15:47 RF Government approves Rosatom's Plan for NSR Development till 2035
15:21 Xeneta container rates alert: year ends on a high for carriers, but lack of sulphur surcharge transparency raises market concerns
14:56 Polarcus awarded 4-month seismic acquisition project in Asia Pacific
14:01 Pavilion Energy and Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions affirm their partnership in LNG bunkering
13:58 BashVolgotanker completed its navigation season on 20 December 2019
13:30 Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy concluded his working visit to Pakistan
12:23 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping introduces drone surveys
11:53 Port of Immingham to get six electric rubber tyre gantry cranes as part of Project Pilgrim
11:28 Increases in port charges at North Sea Port below inflation once again in 2020
11:02 Nordic Investment Bank continues to finance LNG operations in Lithuania
10:37 Port of Riga and Port of Amsterdam CEOs discussed issues important for European ports
10:11 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 23
10:09 Hapag-Lloyd announces enhancement of the Caribbean Express Service
09:56 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in Jan-Nov’19 declined by 3.5% to 497.2 million tonnes
09:34 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.2% to $65.94, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.38% to $60.21
09:33 KNUD E. HANSEN behind design of RoPax for Finnlines Superstar Class – ordered at CMI Jinling Weihai
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is down to 1,123 points

2019 December 22

16:03 MHI Vestas installs first V164-9.5 MW turbine at Northwester 2
15:42 The USCG Cutter Washington decommissioned after 30 years service
14:53 CMA CGM signs binding agreement with CMP to sell a portfolio of ten port terminals to Terminal Link
13:44 Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded submarine planning yard contract worth a potential $454 million
12:17 Siem Offshore awarded contract for three AHTS vessels in Australia
11:23 New Board of Trustees announced to support international mission for ADMA
10:36 Svitzer acquires Port Towage Amsterdam

2019 December 21

17:33 RF Ministry of Transport set to put priority on resolving issues related to LNG bunkering in Russian ports
17:01 Russia addressed IMO to prevent ban on heavy fuel oil in Arctic
16:12 Naval Group delivers the OPV A.R.A. Bouchard to the Argentinian Navy
14:08 Capital Product Partners L.P. announces the acquisition of three 10,000 TEU container vessels and partial refinancing of its 2017 credit facility
13:11 Huntington Ingalls Industries wins planning yard contract worth a potential $453.4 million
11:42 USCG responds to vessel fire on Watson Island
10:47 OCIMF releases new edition of offshore vessel management and self assessment (OVMSA)

2019 December 20

18:06 OOCL provides an update for the Asia-Europe sailings
17:52 Severnaya Verf launched lead longline factory vessel of Project МТ 1112XL, Gandvik-1
17:36 Commercial vessel operators to view the current occupancy of berths in the Amsterdam ports
17:21 Meyer Turku is moving the delivery of Carnival Mardi Gras
17:06 Van Oord awarded contract to reinforce the coast at the Romanian seaside resort of Eforie
16:30 SOLAS amendments entering into force 1 January 2020
16:17 Scope of dredging on Russia’s IWW in 2019 totaled 19.76 mln cbm, 9.6% below plan
16:05 Dutch Cabinet decides to build Combat Support Ship Zr.Ms. Den Helder
15:19 Euronav acquires two suezmax in joint venture
13:51 Port of Gdansk (Poland) throughput in 11M’18 totaled 48.12 million tonnes, up 7.5% Y-o-Y
13:26 Cargo turnover on Russia’s inland water ways to total 107.13 million tonnes in 2019, down 7.8% YoY
13:02 BC Ferries’newest hybrid electric ships arrives at the Panama Canal
12:39 Construction of HES Hartel Tank Terminal quay walls complete
12:02 All class dangerous goods prohibited for operations at Port Maoming, China
11:30 Cai Mep International Terminal joins TradeLens
11:02 DEME deploys autonomous plastic collector on the river Scheldt
10:57 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 20
10:47 EEC Council extends 1.5-pct sulphur cap for marine fuel till 31 December 2023
10:32 RS sums up 2019 R&D activities
10:09 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from ISC to North Europe and the Mediterranean