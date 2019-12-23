2019 December 23 13:58

BashVolgotanker completed its navigation season on 20 December 2019

Shipping Company “BashVolgotanker” completed its navigation season on 20 December 2019. According to the press center of the shipping company, it carried 1.7 million tonnes of oil products along the inland water ways.



The company says, dark oil products accounted for 80% of the total volume.



Oil products of Ufa companies made the bulk of cargo carried by BashVolgotanker. Under the agreement with Rosneft, shipment of dark and light oil products from the berths of Ufa refineries totaled 700,000 tonnes (by ATB units and tankers). About 600,000 tonnes of oil products was transported from the ports of the Middle Volga (mostly by tankers).



The navigation season of 2019 featured low water level on the Volga river in late May.



Shipping Company “BashVolgotanker” was set up in 1948 in Ufa and reorganized into a joint stock company in 1996. 99.9% of its shares are held by OJSC Volgotanker. The company's fleet consists of ATB units, tankers of mixed sea/river navigation and harbor transshipment facilities. Apart from oil cargo transportation, BashVolgotanker offers services o transshipment of dark oil products, towing of ships, stripping of tankers, chartering out of ships.