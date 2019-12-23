2019 December 23 13:30

Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy concluded his working visit to Pakistan, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

During the visit, a number of meetings were held with Pakistani defence officials, during which they discussed topical issues of Russian-Pakistani naval cooperation, including exchange of delegations, cooperation in the field of naval education and cultural sphere. The parties also discussed the activities that are planned to be held in 2020.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov visited the Naval Headquarters of the Pakistan Navy in Islamabad, the Pakistan Naval Academy, the Naval War College, as well as the ships of the Pakistan Navy at the naval base in Karachi.