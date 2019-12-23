  The version for the print

  • 2019 December 23 10:11

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 23

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, 180 HSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs) showed slight upward trend on December 20:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT – 368.92 (+1.46)
    180 HSFO: USD/MT – 408.82 (+0.31)
    MGO: USD/MT – 692.96 (+1.52)

    Meantime, world oil indexes fell on Dec.20, but prices were set for a third straight weekly gain amid the easing of U.S.-Chinese trade tensions.

    Brent for February settlement decreased by $0.40 to $66.14 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for February lost $0.74 to $60.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $5.70 to WTI. Gasoil for January delivery declined by $1.00.

    Today morning global oil indexes are sliding down.

    Progress in a long-running trade dispute between the United States and China, the world's two biggest oil consumers, has boosted expectations for higher energy demand next year. China last week announced a list of import tariff exemptions for six oil and chemical products from the United States, days after the world's two largest economies announced an interim trade deal.

    Libya’s General Haftar is closing in on Tripoli, which in turn is prompting a sudden uptick in Turkish activity on behalf of the Tripoli-based government. The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) is probably fighting a losing battle because the only foreign friend willing to come to its aid militarily is Turkey, while a lineup of external forces (Egypt, UAE, Russia and in a less tangible way, France) are aiding Haftar, who controls the oil, even if he does not control the oil revenues. All the indications are there for a new phase in the conflict, supporting fuel indexes.

    PetroChina, one of the largest buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the key LNG demand growth market, has offered the lowest bid in an LNG tender in Pakistan, in a sign that the Asian market continues to be oversupplied even after the winter heating season began. It’s not certain if Pakistan will award this tender, because it sometimes chooses not to buy. Still, prices were at their lowest for this time of the year, because of ample LNG supply and tepid demand growth with milder weather earlier in the heating season (Asian LNG spot prices for delivery in January were at US $5.65 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) last week). Last month, a Singaporean buyer of a U.S. cargo of LNG cancelled the loading, as both Asia and Europe are facing an LNG glut. Some other customers of U.S. LNG cargoes are also reportedly considering paying for those cargoes but not loading them.

    While IMO 2020 is one week from taking effect, countries home to around 15% of the world’s oil-refining capacity have so far failed to sign up to the pact that’s designed to slash emissions of the pollutant starting in January. And even among the nations that back the rules, some important ones have said they are not going to start with an aggressive implementation. South Africa, the point connecting the east and western hemispheres, doesn’t have the domestic laws in place to enforce the rules. The United Arab Emirates, one of the world biggest vessel-refuelling centers, intends to avoid a draconian start to enforcement. Meantime, Denmark said it will be devastating if not everyone complies. For its part, the IMO says that any country that ratified the rules made a commitment to implement them from Jan. 1.

    Several shipping associations representing the global maritime shipping industry have proposed creating a $5 billion research fund to help the industry develop technologies to slash emissions. The fund would be setup via a $2 per ton fee on fuel used by ships. The shipping industry accounts for 2.2 percent of total global CO2 emissions, and the IMO wants the industry to cut emissions by 50 percent by 2050. The fund, if it receives the backing of IMO member states, could be in place by 2023. The IMO said the proposal would be discussed by the organization’s Marine Environment Protection Committee at its next meeting at the end of March.

    The Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) has called on the shipping industry to see the IMO 2020 sulphur cap as an ‘opportunity’ to ‘get ahead on the path to decarbonisation by advancing clean and safe zero-emissions fuels’ – and urged it not to ‘deviate from this path’ by ‘chasing devices or HSFO alternatives that do more environmental harm than good’. As per EDF, the industry should not be distracted by scrubbers or LNG but instead ‘identify and implement solutions that are climate friendly from production to use, such as green ammonia or hydrogen’. The EDF also questioned the strategy of using LNG as a ‘transition fuel’.

    A rise in the U.S. oil rig count, an indicator of future supply from the world’s largest producer, also put pressure on prices. U.S. energy firms added the most oil rigs last week since February 2018, even though producers have been reducing spending on new drilling. Companies added 18 oil rigs in the week to Dec. 20, bringing the total count to 685, the most since early November.

    We expect bunker prices may decrease today slightly in a range of minus 1-3 USD.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2019 December 23

18:37 ExxonMobil begins oil production in Guyana
18:06 OPIS releases enhancements to daily global marine fuel price report
17:51 ICS Secretary General issued message to shipping industry and regulators on IMO’s Sulphur 2020
17:30 Romanian coastal reinforcement project awarded to Van Oord
17:08 Boskalis awarded sizable FSRU contract in El Salvador
17:00 Boskalis awarded multi-year maintenance contract for port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands
16:55 Alexeev’s Design Bureau lays down lead passenger hydrofoil of Meteor 120R design
16:31 Solstad announces new medium-term contracts
16:01 Damen announces new CEO and structure
15:47 RF Government approves Rosatom's Plan for NSR Development till 2035
15:21 Xeneta container rates alert: year ends on a high for carriers, but lack of sulphur surcharge transparency raises market concerns
14:56 Polarcus awarded 4-month seismic acquisition project in Asia Pacific
14:01 Pavilion Energy and Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions affirm their partnership in LNG bunkering
13:58 BashVolgotanker completed its navigation season on 20 December 2019
13:30 Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy concluded his working visit to Pakistan
12:23 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping introduces drone surveys
11:53 Port of Immingham to get six electric rubber tyre gantry cranes as part of Project Pilgrim
11:28 Increases in port charges at North Sea Port below inflation once again in 2020
11:02 Nordic Investment Bank continues to finance LNG operations in Lithuania
10:37 Port of Riga and Port of Amsterdam CEOs discussed issues important for European ports
10:11 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 23
10:09 Hapag-Lloyd announces enhancement of the Caribbean Express Service
09:56 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in Jan-Nov’19 declined by 3.5% to 497.2 million tonnes
09:34 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.2% to $65.94, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.38% to $60.21
09:33 KNUD E. HANSEN behind design of RoPax for Finnlines Superstar Class – ordered at CMI Jinling Weihai
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is down to 1,123 points

2019 December 22

16:03 MHI Vestas installs first V164-9.5 MW turbine at Northwester 2
15:42 The USCG Cutter Washington decommissioned after 30 years service
14:53 CMA CGM signs binding agreement with CMP to sell a portfolio of ten port terminals to Terminal Link
13:44 Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded submarine planning yard contract worth a potential $454 million
12:17 Siem Offshore awarded contract for three AHTS vessels in Australia
11:23 New Board of Trustees announced to support international mission for ADMA
10:36 Svitzer acquires Port Towage Amsterdam

2019 December 21

17:33 RF Ministry of Transport set to put priority on resolving issues related to LNG bunkering in Russian ports
17:01 Russia addressed IMO to prevent ban on heavy fuel oil in Arctic
16:12 Naval Group delivers the OPV A.R.A. Bouchard to the Argentinian Navy
14:08 Capital Product Partners L.P. announces the acquisition of three 10,000 TEU container vessels and partial refinancing of its 2017 credit facility
13:11 Huntington Ingalls Industries wins planning yard contract worth a potential $453.4 million
11:42 USCG responds to vessel fire on Watson Island
10:47 OCIMF releases new edition of offshore vessel management and self assessment (OVMSA)

2019 December 20

18:06 OOCL provides an update for the Asia-Europe sailings
17:52 Severnaya Verf launched lead longline factory vessel of Project МТ 1112XL, Gandvik-1
17:36 Commercial vessel operators to view the current occupancy of berths in the Amsterdam ports
17:21 Meyer Turku is moving the delivery of Carnival Mardi Gras
17:06 Van Oord awarded contract to reinforce the coast at the Romanian seaside resort of Eforie
16:30 SOLAS amendments entering into force 1 January 2020
16:17 Scope of dredging on Russia’s IWW in 2019 totaled 19.76 mln cbm, 9.6% below plan
16:05 Dutch Cabinet decides to build Combat Support Ship Zr.Ms. Den Helder
15:19 Euronav acquires two suezmax in joint venture
13:51 Port of Gdansk (Poland) throughput in 11M’18 totaled 48.12 million tonnes, up 7.5% Y-o-Y
13:26 Cargo turnover on Russia’s inland water ways to total 107.13 million tonnes in 2019, down 7.8% YoY
13:02 BC Ferries’newest hybrid electric ships arrives at the Panama Canal
12:39 Construction of HES Hartel Tank Terminal quay walls complete
12:02 All class dangerous goods prohibited for operations at Port Maoming, China
11:30 Cai Mep International Terminal joins TradeLens
11:02 DEME deploys autonomous plastic collector on the river Scheldt
10:57 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 20
10:47 EEC Council extends 1.5-pct sulphur cap for marine fuel till 31 December 2023
10:32 RS sums up 2019 R&D activities
10:09 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from ISC to North Europe and the Mediterranean