2019 December 23 10:09

Hapag-Lloyd announces enhancement of the Caribbean Express Service

Hapag-Lloyd enhanced its current and weekly Caribbean Express Service (CES) as follows:

Willemstad – Oranjestad – Kingston – Santa Marta – Puerto Limon (Moin) – Caucedo – London Gateway – Rotterdam – Antwerp – Willemstad

For export cargoes as of M/V BALAO (outbound) Voyage 002S starting in London on January 5, 2020 Hapag-Lloyd will offer the new rotation in the Caribbean and Central America.

The new rotation in North Europe will start with the same voyage M/V BALAO Voyage 002N sailing from Kingston on January 22, 2020.



Vlissingen, NL has been replaced by Antwerp, BE and Cartagena, CO has been replaced by Kingston, JM in the new pro-forma Schedule.

With this enhanced CES product Hapag-Lloyd will be able to offer two sailings per week from the U.K. into the Caribbean and with the fastest transit time from London to Kingston, JM.