2019 December 21 17:33

RF Ministry of Transport set to put priority on resolving issues related to LNG bunkering in Russian ports

Problems arising in the course of bunkering with liquefied natural gas (LNG) performed in the ports of Russia will be addressed by the Ministry of Transport on a priority basis, Deputy Minister of Transport Yury Tsvetkov said when asked by IAA PortNews about sufficiency of the regulatory framework for such operations.



“The bunkering companies came up with their proposals and we worked through them to the fullest extent. If any issues arise we will treat them as the first priority”, said Yury Tsvetkov.



He also referred to the Ministry of Energy saying that no problems with supply of low-sulphur marine fuel are expected in any sea basin of Russia.



A decision to establish a working group on development of national regulations for introduction of LNG in water transport industry was made at the 3rd “LNG Fleet and LNG Bunkering in Russia” conference organized by PortNews Media Group. Its activities are currently coordinated by Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping.

