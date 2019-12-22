  The version for the print

  • 2019 December 22 15:42

    The USCG Cutter Washington decommissioned after 30 years service

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Washington (WPB 1331), a 110-foot Island Class patrol boat, was decommissioned after 30 years of service as part of recapitalization efforts during a ceremony at Naval Base Guam, Wednesday, the USCG said in its news release.

    Rear Adm. Kevin E. Lunday, commander, Coast Guard 14th District presided over the ceremony. Washington’s years of service included numerous law enforcement cases, safety and security enforcement patrols, dignitary and Naval security operations, and a variety of noteworthy rescues at sea.

    Washington entered commission-special status in a ceremony held at Bollinger Shipyards in Lockport, Louisiana, June 9, 1989, and formal commissioning took place in Honolulu Oct. 6 of the same year. The cutter takes its name from Washington Island, Wisconsin, located in Lake Michigan and is the second cutter to bear the name of our first president. The first, USRC (U.S. Revenue Cutter) Washington, performed nobly during the Second Seminole War from 1835-1837 and began the long tradition of excellence still embodied by the ship and crew today. The ship’s motto is “our cause is noble.”

    Washington’s crews supported multi-mission operations throughout Sector Guam’s vast area of responsibility. This area consists of the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) surrounding Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Additionally, they conduct international missions throughout the waters of the Republic of Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia, specifically conducting search and rescue response missions and maritime law enforcement operations. Most recently, they patrolled Palau’s EEZ as part of the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency Operation Kurukuru, a coordinated maritime surveillance operation. The goal of the annual operation is to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. Washington’s long-term efforts to improve maritime governance within the region have advanced a rules-based order and improved freedom of navigation.

    Some of the crew will remain permanently stationed in Guam and crew the Fast Response Cutters. The first of three, the Coast Guard Cutter Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) is due to arrive in mid-2020.

    Washington is one of the 49 Island Class cutters built to replace the 95-foot Cape Class cutters. With a 16 to 18-person mixed-gender crew and an operating range exceeding 2,300 miles, it has been a successful platform to conduct search and rescue response, ports waterways and coastal security operations, and to enforce the laws and treaties of the United States. The U.S. State Department is coordinating the transfer of Washington through the Foreign Assistance Act. This act allows the transfer of excess defense articles as a grant to friendly, foreign governments.

Другие новости по темам: US Coast Guard  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2019 December 22

16:03 MHI Vestas installs first V164-9.5 MW turbine at Northwester 2
15:42 The USCG Cutter Washington decommissioned after 30 years service
14:53 CMA CGM signs binding agreement with CMP to sell a portfolio of ten port terminals to Terminal Link
13:44 Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded submarine planning yard contract worth a potential $454 million
12:17 Siem Offshore awarded contract for three AHTS vessels in Australia
11:23 New Board of Trustees announced to support international mission for ADMA
10:36 Svitzer acquires Port Towage Amsterdam

2019 December 21

17:33 RF Ministry of Transport set to put priority on resolving issues related to LNG bunkering in Russian ports
17:01 Russia addressed IMO to prevent ban on heavy fuel oil in Arctic
16:12 Naval Group delivers the OPV A.R.A. Bouchard to the Argentinian Navy
14:08 Capital Product Partners L.P. announces the acquisition of three 10,000 TEU container vessels and partial refinancing of its 2017 credit facility
13:11 Huntington Ingalls Industries wins planning yard contract worth a potential $453.4 million
11:42 USCG responds to vessel fire on Watson Island
10:47 OCIMF releases new edition of offshore vessel management and self assessment (OVMSA)

2019 December 20

18:06 OOCL provides an update for the Asia-Europe sailings
17:52 Severnaya Verf launched lead longline factory vessel of Project МТ 1112XL, Gandvik-1
17:36 Commercial vessel operators to view the current occupancy of berths in the Amsterdam ports
17:21 Meyer Turku is moving the delivery of Carnival Mardi Gras
17:06 Van Oord awarded contract to reinforce the coast at the Romanian seaside resort of Eforie
16:30 SOLAS amendments entering into force 1 January 2020
16:17 Scope of dredging on Russia’s IWW in 2019 totaled 19.76 mln cbm, 9.6% below plan
16:05 Dutch Cabinet decides to build Combat Support Ship Zr.Ms. Den Helder
15:19 Euronav acquires two suezmax in joint venture
13:51 Port of Gdansk (Poland) throughput in 11M’18 totaled 48.12 million tonnes, up 7.5% Y-o-Y
13:26 Cargo turnover on Russia’s inland water ways to total 107.13 million tonnes in 2019, down 7.8% YoY
13:02 BC Ferries’newest hybrid electric ships arrives at the Panama Canal
12:39 Construction of HES Hartel Tank Terminal quay walls complete
12:02 All class dangerous goods prohibited for operations at Port Maoming, China
11:30 Cai Mep International Terminal joins TradeLens
11:02 DEME deploys autonomous plastic collector on the river Scheldt
10:57 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 20
10:47 EEC Council extends 1.5-pct sulphur cap for marine fuel till 31 December 2023
10:32 RS sums up 2019 R&D activities
10:09 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from ISC to North Europe and the Mediterranean
09:55 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:33 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.12% to $66.62, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.1% to $61.12
09:16 Baltic Dry Index is down to 1,151 points
07:14 Royal IHC and Subcon team up to deliver sustainable reef modules

2019 December 19

18:36 Construction of HES Hartel Tank Terminal quay walls complete at the Port of Rotterdam
18:06 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
17:57 Sovcomflot employees receive Russian Ministry of Transport awards
17:36 VARD signs contract for the 2 new cruise ships for PONANT
17:11 Royal IHC signs contract with ZPMC to support the delivery of 2,000t J-Lay system
17:06 “K”LINE announces participation in “CO₂-free Hydrogen Energy Supply-chain Technology Research Association
16:03 CMA CGM cancelled PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe to Dakar & Abidjan
15:45 Opening up of Finland’s gas market to change energy sector
15:31 Total Lubmarine receives a no objection letter for the use of Talusia Universal on MAN B&W 2-stroke engines
15:12 Caspian Flotilla starts training for Depth international diving contest
14:49 IMO technical cooperation in Asia steps up a gear
14:30 Lloyd’s Register’s certification validates Wärtsilä Marine’s cyber security measures
14:08 Floating nuclear power plant starts supplying energy to power system of Chukotka
13:25 The new Costa Cruises flagship completes its first LNG refueling in the port of Barcelona
13:03 OFAC removed sanctions imposed on Ventspils Freeport Authority
12:42 Northern Fleet missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov reached Mediterranean Sea
12:19 Capital Product Partners L.P. announces the acquisition of three 10,000 TEU container vessels and partial refinancing of its 2017 credit facility
11:55 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
11:14 Eagle Bulk Shipping takes delivery of M/V Hong Kong Eagle
10:48 New border inspection post for meat and animal feed under construction at North Sea Port
10:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 19
10:09 SAL adds three heavy lift vessels to its fleet