2019 December 21 11:42

USCG responds to vessel fire on Watson Island

The U.S. Coast Guard is overseeing the pollution response of the 120-foot motor yacht, Andiamo, after it burned on Watson Island Wednesday, the USCG says in its press release.



The Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund was opened for $300,000 for pollution mitigation operations and to provide plans for salvage of the Andiamo. The Andiamo has a maximum potential of 10,566 gallons of diesel. Resolve Marine Group Inc. has been contracted for fuel removal and pollution mitigation. It was reported that Tow Boat US will be conducting salvage operations of the yacht.



Pollution responders deployed boom around and on the vessel to mitigate any pollution risks to the environment and contain potential spillage from the vessel.



Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders received a report from a fire rescue team Wednesday at approximately 8 p.m., stating the Andiamo was on fire at the Island Gardens Marina and rescue teams were responding. The watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Miami Beach 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew to assist.



Once on scene, the Coast Guard boat crew and a City of Miami Police Department marine unit established a safety zone and assisted with evacuating other vessels from the marina. No injuries were reported.



The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the fire.



The OSLTF provides an immediate source of funds for federal responses to oil spills and compensation for certain damages. The regulatory procedures of the National Contingency Plan establish a framework for coordinating a federal response with state and local officials.