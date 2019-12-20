  The version for the print

  • 2019 December 20 16:17

    Scope of dredging on Russia’s IWW in 2019 totaled 19.76 mln cbm, 9.6% below plan

    In 2019, the scope of dredging on inland water ways of the Russian Federation totaled 19.76 mln cbm, 9.6% below planned 21.93 million cbm, IAA PortNews correspondent shares figures announced at the extended meeting of Rosmorrechflot’s Board and Public Council.

    According to data announced at the meeting, total length of IWW was 101,580 kilometers including 50,780 kilometers of IWW with guaranteed depth, 53,300 kilometers of IWW with aids to navigation, 38,410 kilometers of IWW with round-the-clock navigation.

    Expenses for capital repair of infrastructure facilities totaled RUB 697.6 million.

    The programme on construction of auxiliary fleet foresees construction of 101 ships including 8 dredgers.

    The 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies will be held in Moscow on 26 February 2020 in the framework of the Dredging and Hydraulic Engineering Structures Congress (February 26-27, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation).

    Read more on the Events page >>>>

     

