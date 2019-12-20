2019 December 20 13:51

Port of Gdansk (Poland) throughput in 11M’18 totaled 48.12 million tonnes, up 7.5% Y-o-Y

In January-November 2018, Port of Gdansk (Poland) handled 48,124,254 million tonnes of cargo (+7.5%, year-on-year), the stevedoring company’s statistics show.



Transshipment of grain totaled 531,252 tonnes (+4%), general cargo and timber – 21,267,372 tonnes (+7.1%), other bulk cargo (aggregates, sulphur, ore) – 3,766,477 tonnes (+6.1%), coal – 6,207,552 tonnes (-3.1%), liquid fuel – 16,351,601 tonnes (+13.3%).



The port of Gdansk is a major international transportation hub situated in the central part of the southern Baltic coast. Besides handling bulk cargoes (oil, coal, metal, ores) the port provides a number of line services linking it with the ports of the Baltic Sea and Western Europe (primarily ferry, construction and ro-ro lines). In 2018, the port handled 49.032 million tonnes (+20.7%, year-on-year).