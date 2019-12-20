2019 December 20 10:47

EEC Council extends 1.5-pct sulphur cap for marine fuel till 31 December 2023

EEC Council extended the 1.5-pct sulphur cap for marine fuel till 31 December 2023. This decision is applicable to fuel being used by ships involved in shipping within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), says press center of EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission).



The meeting of EEC Council involving deputy heads of EAEU governments and Tigran Sargsyan, Chairman of EEC Board was held on 19 December in Saint-Petersburg. EEC Council members considered the issues related to development of Eurasian economic integration, functioning of the internal market, digitalization of EAEU countries’ economy, customs tariff regulation, single market of services, tax policy, energy, customs and technical regulation, international cooperation etc.



Marine fuel offered in the market should comply with the Technical Regulation of the Customs Union "On the requirements to motor and aviation fuel, diesel and marine fuel, fuel for jet engines and fuel oil". The key qualitative characteristic of those oil products is the content of sulphur. Currently, it should not exceed 1.5%. However, from 1 January 2020 it should be reduced to 0.5% regardless of ships using fuel.



Since the change of marine fuel’s qualitative characteristics can lead to a number of negative consequences including 25-40-pct price growth, bankruptcy of shipping companies of internal EAEU logistics, job losses and disruption of 2020 navigation in some water basins,EEC Council considered this development in EAEU countries to be untimely in the segment of water transportation.



The decision made by the Council will let comply with international requirements applicable to international shipping, particularly MARPOL 73, and prevent negative social and economic impact in the segment of internal shipping.